Kim Kardashian stepping up heat in curve-hugging onesie—competing Bianca Censori?

Kim Kardashian channels confidence in raunchy onesie.

Kim Kardashian is once again sparking comparisons with Kanye West’s second wife, Bianca Censori, after she modelled the latest collection from her SKIMS shapewear brand on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old reality star showcased her signature hourglass figure in a form-fitting cream playsuit, one of several new designs set to drop from her popular line.

However, the outfit has quickly drawn parallels to Censori’s provocative fashion choices, which have made headlines for their daring and revealing nature.

This latest look from Kardashian comes just after she stirred up comparisons to Bianca with a series of raunchy Instagram posts where she donned a ski mask and little else.

The controversial style echoes the public appearances of her ex-husband West and his new wife, who has become known for her bold, often scanty attire.

Fans were quick to point out that Kardashian’s recent sartorial choices — including this new look — seemed to channel the Australian architect’s unique sense of style, which has raised eyebrows across the fashion world.

On Wednesday, Kardashian showed off her hourglass figure in a form-fitting cream playsuit from her SKIMS collection, which many fans immediately noted resembled Censori's provocative fashion choices, including a black leather head covering and thong that West had previously shared with his Instagram followers.

This isn’t the first time the two women have been linked through fashion.

Back in August, Kardashian posted a cheeky photo in a white leotard and tights, which many saw as reminiscent of a similar look worn by Censori.

However, she kept things more modest by pairing the ensemble with undergarments, while Bianca has made waves with her often risqué, barely-there outfits.