Liam Payne's death finally laid to rest with 'court win'

Liam Payne's death case finally reaches a conclusion

Liam Payne’s death takes a shocking turn after a major update emerges from Argentina after his death.

The former One Direction singer, who plunged to death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, consumed cocaine prior to his fall as per an initial toxicology report on Tuesday, December 3.

This victory comes on the heels of the judge’s decision to rule Andres Madrea out of the probe, paving the way for the former X Factor contestant’s death to be expedited.

Last month, three men were placed under legal investigation although they were not charged with any crime at the time.

These people have been identified locally as Rogelio ‘Roger’ Nores, former hotel worker Ezequiel David Pereyra, and waiter Braian Nahuel Paiz.

This court win has further opened the doors for more suspects, including the charges against hotel employees for making a blunder and taking the singer back to his room.

Judge Laura Bruniard slowed down the investigation process, claiming that it was crucial for Argentinian court to take charge and find out why the father-of-one was abandoned ahead of his death.