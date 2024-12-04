Khloé Kardashian drops jaws in stirring photoshoot

Khloé Kardashian heaps reactions on new sizzling pictures

Fashion model Khloé Kardashian has once again captivated her fans with latest striking bold look.

Khloé’s recent stirring photoshoot created a buzz, which triggered audiences to pour in their reactions.

The star flaunted an attention-grabbing attire as she donned nostalgic cream-colored outfit reflecting Madonna's iconic Jean Paul Gaultier looks.

She paired it up with a lace-trimmed stockings by Wolford and transparent Manolo Blahnik heels, adding a retro touch.

During the shoot, the 40-year-old showcased a glamorous and shocking performance of splashing milk, which became the highlight of the photography session.

However, mix reactions ranged from admiring star's daring creativity to surprise at the unconventional choice.

In another shoot for the Bustle cover, The Kardashians star donned a black bra, sheer-panel thong, and a statement garter belt.

The star glammed up all look with trendy accessories like a Fendi coat, Dior sunglasses, and Gianvito Rossi furry mules.

Days back, Khloe Kardashian landed in trouble after she shared 'new look' photo on Instagram.

The fans went on speculating that the reality TV star has underwent cosmetic surgery to enhance her physical appearance.