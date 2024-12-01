Jim Carrey's THIS popular film may get another sequel after decades

Director Bobby Farrelly reveals Jim Carrey already has name for new movie

Jim Carrey’s decades old franchise has jus got an exciting update from director Bobby Farrelly.

Farrelly brothers, Bobby and Peter, while promoting their new comedy film Dear Santa, spoke to a publication and spilled some insights about a new part of Dumb and Dumber, initially released in 1994.

While the two were speaking about their upcoming ventures the brothers said that they would never rule out the chances of another sequel.

Bobby told Collider, “We could never rule out maybe doing another Dumb and Dumber, and this year's the 30th anniversary.”

“Maybe at the 40th anniversary, just because we love Jim [Carrey] and Jeff [Daniels] so much. We have so much fun making those that we could revisit that, for sure.”

Meanwhile, Peter revealed that the idea for a new entry has been floated already and the Mask actor has already pitched a name for the fresh installment.

“And Jim wanted to call it Gum and Gummier”, told the director.

First film starring Carrey and Jeff Daniels released in 1994. Later, the comedy flick got a sequel in 2014 titled, Dumb and Dumber To.