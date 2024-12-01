Meryl Streep, Martin Short fail to keep romance under wraps

Meryl Streep and Martin Short's worst-kept romance on OMITB set: Source

Meryl Streep and Martin Short have recently failed to keep their budding romance under wraps.

A source spilled to OK! magazine, “Their romance was the worst-kept secret on Only Murders in the Building set.”

“The timing is just not right for them to shout their love from the rooftops,” shared an insider.

While speaking of the duo, another source mentioned, “They’re like a couple of teenagers.”

The source opened up that Meryl and Martin also introduced their children to each other.

“They’re thrilled to see Meryl and Martin so happy,” added an insider.

For the unversed, Meryl parted ways from her spouse, Don Gummer for over the years, while Martin’s wife Nancy Dolman died in 2010.

The couple reportedly sparked romance rumours after the August premiere of series’ Season 4, as Meryl and Martin were spotted holding hands on the carpet and at the after-party.

However, Martin’s PR team issued a statement, saying they “were only pals and nothing more”.

Meanwhile, Meryl and Martin had been trying to keep their love low-key. John Hoffman, the director of Only Murders in the Building discussed about the couple’s chemistry on screen in a recent interview with The Wrap.

“It’s pretty unexpected to imagine a pairing of Meryl Streep with Martin Short and watch them find this incredible connection together and, as Meryl said, to not have it be twee or about the age or about any of that,” explained John.

He further said, “It’s just a beautiful romance that you buy, I think because of who these two characters are. But then you see Marty step up in ways that are incredible.”