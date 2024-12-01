Jelly Roll’s weight loss journey to be dashed by fast food temptations?

Jelly Roll has lost 100 pounds since he embarked on the weight loss journey

Jelly Roll has plenty of temptations on his weight loss journey, but the singer is determined to stay focused on his long-term health goals.

A source recently shared with Life & Style that while the Son of Sinner singer occasionally craves fast food, he isn’t willing to undo months of hard work for a quick indulgence.

"He’s lost over 100 pounds, which is a huge accomplishment," the insider revealed. "He wants to lose more weight, so it’s important to him not to be tempted by waffles and fried chicken every time they pass a Waffle House."

"He’s not going to throw it down the pan for the sake of a quick fast-food fix," they emphasised.

"Occasionally, he will splurge but by and large, he does good, and people are proud of him," the insider added, noting that Jelly Roll, 39, does satisfy his cravings with rare cheat meals.

His chef, Chef Larios, has also been a crucial part of his journey, preparing healthy versions of Jelly’s favourite meals and helping him to stay mindful of his goals.

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, recently opened up about his ongoing struggle with food addiction.

In an interview with People, he explained that he’s working on "changing the way I’ve looked at food for the last 39 years."