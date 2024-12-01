RHONY's Bethenny Frankel sparks engagement rumours amid new romance

Bethenny Frankel went Instagram official with Tom Villante a week before her latest sighting

Bethenny Frankel is making headlines amid her new romance with Tom Villante.

According to pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the Real Housewives of New York star was seen flashing a massive diamond ring on her engagement finger.

She was photographed during her beach outing in Miami on Thanksgiving. In the snapshot, Bravolebrity is seen sporting a body-fitted lacy one-piece swimsuit, which she accessorised with several other pieces of jewellery, including that eye-catching chunky sparkler.

Her Thursday sighting comes a week after Frankel, 54, went Instagram-official with her new boyfriend, Villante,

On Saturday, November 23, she took to her Instagram to post a short clip of getting cosied up in a warm fury blanket while the CEO of YapStone was lighting up fire for her.

"POV: he buys you a luxury heated throw & builds a fire while you sip an overpriced latte," the Skinnygirl mogul overlaid the text on the video, accompanied by a brief caption that read, "Because #imworthit #andmyman."

Her social media update marked the first time Frankel has posted a photo or video of her new beau on her social media account since they started dating this past summer.

Earlier this month, she made her first public appearance with Villante at the Yellowstone premiere.

Notably, Frankel went public with him just months after calling her engagement off with financier Paul Bernon, whom she was involved with off and on for six years.