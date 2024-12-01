Joe Rogan speaks out on Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Jamie Foxx poisoning rumour

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, American rapper and music producer, earlier found himself at the center of massive attention which claimed that he once poisoned his fellow actor Jamie Foxx.

The wild allegations have been making waves online ever since the news broke down to the media, causing highly confusion and debate among the fans.

A few people disclosed that Jamie opened up about his health issues when he was filming his upcoming thrilling Netflix hit.

Afterwards, the sources made it very clear that Jamie was just making a joke when he mentioned Diddy was the reason behind his health condition.

Joe Rogan, American podcaster, then shared his thoughts on current wild rumors, which revealed that Diddy has "poisoned" Jamie and caused him major health issues in 2023.

According to Daily Mail, Rogan opened up to his guests on the Podcast and said: "Jamie Foxx just recently said that P Diddy poisoned him, and that's why he got that stroke."

"He talked about it on stage. He talked about it on his Netflix special," he added.

While reflecting on the rumours, saying that it can probably be a playful joke for the Netflix show, the podcaster expressed his opinion.

The 57-year-old further explained, "It's possible, that's totally possible, but it's also possible he was explaining why he went to the hospital, and he hasn't talked about it since."

Then later he cleared the air by saying, "We won't know until we see the actual Jamie Foxx Netflix special."