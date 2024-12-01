Prince Harry and Meghan's shocking moment of controversy

When Prince Harry announced his engagement to Meghan Markle in late 2017, royal fans were thrilled.

The couple, who had begun dating in the summer of 2016, shared their exciting news in November of the following year, leading to a much-anticipated interview with Mishal Husain at Kensington Palace.

However, what was meant to be a joyous occasion would later spark confusion and controversy.

At the time, many fans couldn't help but notice Meghan's confidence during the interview, especially in comparison to Princess Kate's more reserved demeanor during her own engagement chat in 2010.

As a seasoned actress, Meghan's poised presence often dominated the conversation.

Her body language, in particular, stood out as she leaned forward, taking the lead in answering questions, while Harry played a more passive role.

During the interview, the couple reminisced about their early days together, including the intimate proposal that Harry had planned during a quiet night at home with a chicken dinner.

What seemed like a sweet and candid moment would, over time, become a point of contention and confusion among royal watchers.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for their engagement interview with Mishal Husain at Kensington Palace in 2017, it was a moment of pure joy and excitement.

The Duchess recalled the proposal as "so sweet and natural," describing how Harry got down on one knee during a quiet night at home over a chicken dinner.

"I could barely let him finish proposing. I was like, Can I say yes now?" she fondly remembered.

But what seemed like a candid and heartfelt interview would later stir controversy, especially after the couple's Netflix docuseries aired in 2022.

In the series, Meghan revealed that the engagement interview had been far more orchestrated than it appeared. She described it as a “rehearsed” event and called it an “orchestrated reality show.”

According to Meghan, the couple had been given the questions beforehand, and even told there would be a moment when the interviewer would ask to see the ring.

"We weren’t allowed to tell our story," she said, with Harry adding, "Well, we've never been allowed to tell our story. That’s the consistency."