Keanu Reeves' talks about big International Emmy win for 'F1' film

'Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story' released on November 15, 2023

Keanu Reeves’ racing film titled Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story has received an International Emmy Award in the category of 'Best Sports Documentary'.

While talking about the big success, the John Wick star expressed his enthusiasm as well as shed light on his love for motor-racing.

Reeves told PA news agency: “You want your stories to be seen and heard, and hopefully people check out this very special and entertaining and worthwhile documentary."

“It had been cool for me and, I think, for us just to have this idea and try and do it, to try and make this documentary.”

"It just kind of started with us having a conversation, and then it kind of went from there.

The Matrix actor further gave credit to the show runner Simon Hammerson saying that he did an 'extraordinary' job.

"And so to be going on the journey of making the documentary over the year, I think Simon did such a wonderful job on the project, really extraordinary, and it’s been recognised”, he told the publication.

To conclude, the 60-year-old Canadian actor thanked everyone who shared their stories which made it such a beautiful documentary.

The plot revolves around a guy named Ross Brawn, who competes in the most expensive and advanced racing series with his understaffed and under financed team.