Paul Mescal set to mark first appearance in 'Saturday Night Live'

Paul Mescal bags major opportunity of hosting the iconic show

Paul Mescal has recently bagged an exciting opportunity by returning to television with a new episode of Saturday Night Live.

According to Variety, the renowned actor, known for his captivating performances in film and television, is set to bring his unique charm and wit to the iconic comedy show's stage.

The upcoming episode is scheduled to be released on December 7, 2024.

Additionally, the 29-year-old American rapper Shaboozey will perform as the musical guest on SNL.

Mescal will promote his newly released movie, Gladiator II, during the show.

Notably, Saturday Night Live will celebrate its 50th season with a golden jubilee special on February 16, 2024, which will also be available for streaming on Peacock.

However, the Aftersun actor has yet to confirm his appearance on the comedy show.

On the professional front, Mescal last starred in the action-adventure film Gladiator II. The film was released on November 15, 2024.

It is important to mention that earlier, acclaimed singer Charli XCX made a striking appearance on SNL, serving as both the host and musical guest, after which the show took a short break for the holiday occasion.