Chappell Roan joins Spotify's Billion Streams Club with 'Good Luck, Babe'

'Good Luck, Babe' was recently also nominated for three Grammys

Chappell Roan just joined Spotify’s Billion Streams Club with her song Good Luck, Babe.

The 26-year-old pop sensation announced on Friday, November 29, that her Grammy-nominated breakout hit has officially surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

“Good luck babe hitting a billion streams on Spotify is cuckoo loco,” Roan gushed on Instagram, sharing snaps of herself rocking a Joan Jett T-shirt. “All I have to say is thank you.”

The post quickly filled with congratulations from fellow artists, including Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, and Brandi Carlile. Rodrigo cheered, “Yessss,” while SZA joked, “Never been more proud to contribute 500 streams.”

The track, featured on Roan’s debut album Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, climbed to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and snagged the top spot on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart in September 2024. Co-written with Daniel Nigro and Justin Tranter, the song is, as Roan described to Rolling Stone, “about wishing good luck to someone who’s denying fate.”

Roan’s whirlwind year continues with six Grammy nominations for 2025, three of which were for Good Luck, Babe.