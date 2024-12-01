'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' director unveils reason of choosing Keanu Reeves as 'Shadow'

Keanu Reeves' selection for 'Shadow' has special connection to 'John Wick'

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 creator Jeff Fowler has unveiled what made him choose Keanu Reeves for the character of 'Shadow'.

Reeves’ John Wick role was so intriguing and inspiring that it immediately clicked Fowler.

According to the 46-year-old director, the Matrix actor’s role in 2014 film worked as an audition for the Sega character’s voice casting.

Jeff told SFX magazine: "I'd be lying if I didn’t say there was just an obvious corollary between his performance in the John Wick films and the vibe we’re trying to channel for Shadow.”

He went on to say: "Because Shadow, from a tonal standpoint, is an anti-hero, he's got a little edginess to him.”

As per the filmmaker, Keanu was the perfect fit the role as he knew what the makers were trying to create.

"It felt like the perfect fit for Keanu. He gave such a great performance. He knew what we were after and was excited about playing the character and coming into our world."

Sonic 3 is an upcoming action-adventure animated film which also stars Jim Carrey, Idris Elba and Ben Schwartz. The movie is all set to release in theaters on December 2.