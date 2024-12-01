Queen Camilla opposes King Charles' decision about new royal family member

Queen Camilla has seemingly gone against King Charles' desire for a new edition to the royal family.

For the unversed, the Queen Consort's rescued dog Beth recently passed away, leaving her sad.

Palace released a statement, which reads, "A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire."

Afterwards, the monarch was asked about his plans to adopt a new dog at the Royal Variety Performance. As per the night hosts, Alan Carr and Amanda Holden, Charles spoke about the new addition to the royal family.

Amanda recalled, "He was very sweet and I said we definitely earned our £1 that we got paid. And he said yes, they got you popping up in every single thing. Then we mentioned Her Majesty and we wished her well and I gave condolences for the doggy."

Now, Hello! reported that Camilla needs some more time to think about her new pet friend.

The source said, "It's a little too soon for Her Majesty to start deciding on a new friend for Bluebell."

"She remains a great supporter of all the work that Battersea Dogs and Cats home does in finding loving homes for all their rescue pets – not just for Christmas but forever," an insider shared.

