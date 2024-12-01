Selena Gomez gushes over Benny Blanco’s Sexiest Man Alive feature

Selena Gomez celebrates boyfriend's Benny Blanco's feature in the Sexiest Man Alive issue.

Selena Gomez was over the moon when she found out boyfriend Benny Blanco was featured in 2024 Sexiest Man Alive issue by People Magazine.

The Clam Down singer shared her reaction to the recently-published issue during her latest interview.

“That’s my man!” the 32-year-old gushed to CBS Sunday Morning.

The Disney alum went on to explain the deep bond she shares with her beau.

“I’m beyond proud to know that there is someone in the world that deeply cares about every tiny detail about who I am,” she said.

“And have someone support me, encourage me, inspire me and motivate me. It brings me a joy,” she continued. “And more than anything he’s just my best friend, I’m really, really lucky.”

This is not the first time the Only Murders in Building star expressed her affections for the music producer and cookbook author.

Previously, she admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that she feels the "safest" she has "ever felt" and sees a future with Blanco.

Meanwhile, Blanco also divulged rare details of his everyday life as he revealed his favorite time of the day with his girlfriend.

“I’m a real morning person. It's my favourite time to spend with Sel,” he told People Magazine. “Because we both wake up really early. It’s like our moment before the rest of the world wakes up. I have a true best friend that I get to do everything in the world with, and every day is the best day of my life.”



The pair started dating secretly midway through 2023. They didn’t make their relationship public until six months later after Gomez replied to fan comments on Instagram, making it official.

