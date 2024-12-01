Shawn Levy reveals one joke that Disney made him cut from 'Deadpool'

Despite the fact that Deadpool and Wolverine made many offensive and explicit jokes, one of them went too far for Disney.

The joke that Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy had previously stated they had to remove from the picture is revealed in the official screenplay for the R-rated action-comedy, which was made public on Disney's FYC website. However, they would not confirm the original joke.

“F**k! What we can’t even afford one more X-Man?” reads the line that Reynolds’ Deadpool was intended to say initially. “Disney is so cheap. I can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse c**k in my throat.”

In the film’s final cut, the line was ultimately changed to: “F**k, now Disney gets cheap? It’s like Pinocchio jammed his face in my a** and started lying like crazy.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly following Deadpool & Wolverine's July release, which broke numerous box office records, Levy hinted at the chopped line by claiming that a Pinocchio joke had taken the place of the discarded lines.

He refused to divulge the original joke at the time, though.

“There was only one line in the entire movie that we were asked to change,” the filmmaker said in August.

“We have made a pact, Ryan and I, to go to our grave with that line, but I will say that it was replaced with an equally dirty line of dialogue about Pinocchio shoving his face up Deadpool’s a** and starting to lie like crazy. I was like, ‘Ryan, that’s your replacement line in response to, ‘Can we clean it up?’ That’s Ryan Reynolds for you, audacious to the very edge.”

Levy co-wrote the screenplay with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Zab Wells.