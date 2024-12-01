Brittany Cartwright celebrates first Thanksgiving after Jax Taylor split

Brittany Cartwright is thankful for son this Thanksgiving

Brittany Cartwright expressed gratitude for her child who has been a source of joy for her during a particularly tough year.

The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of herself with her three-year-old and wrote a heartfelt caption alongside.

“I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving. I’m forever thankful for this beautiful boy. It’s me and you forever Cruz!” she began.

The Bravo star shared three pictures of the mom-son duo as they posed in front of a Christmas tree.

The mom of one shares Cruz with her estranged husband Jax Taylor, who she appeared with in multiple seasons of the hit reality show Vanderpump Rules, before eventually starring in its spinoff show The Valley.

Cartwright and Taylor got married on June 29, 2019 and experienced multiple highs and lows in their relationship.

However, the two eventually announced their separation this year on February 29th.

The Valley actress then filed for divorce in August just after Taylor had come back from rehab centre.

At this point, Cartwright has full custody of Cruz but the couple intends to co-parent the child.