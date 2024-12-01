Travis Kelce congratulates Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld on engagement

Travis Kelce is excited for Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld as they enter a new phase

Travis Kelce expresses his best wishes for Hailee Steinfeld and fellow NFL star Josh Allen as their love reaches another level.

The 35-year-old sportsman greeted the couple’s engagement post on Instagram on Friday, November 29th.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end took to the comments and wrote “Congratulations!!!" to the lovebirds.

Echoing the sentiment, Allen’s teammates also wrote congratulatory messages, with one writing “LET’S GOOOOOO!!" as well as the official NFL Instagram page, which penned, "Congrats."

The Buffalo Bills quarterback and Kelce have been friends for years and known to take friendly jabs at one another.

This comes after Allen joked in August 2023 that “friendship bracelets" weren’t the best way to "attract a superstar talent" after the NFL star recalled his attempt to give now-girlfriend Taylor Swift his number on a bracelet on his New Heights podcast.

At the time, Allen revealed that he was “surprised” to see that the Anti-Hero hitmaker wasn’t interested in Kelce’s offer, adding, "It's hard to say no to Travis Kelce."

Steinfeld and Allen first got linked in May 2023, and the couple was then seen together at an NHL game, as they made their first public appearance at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo in October 2023.