Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s neighbour makes shocking claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who settled down in Montecito after quitting the royal jobs in 2020, have seemingly failed to make new friends in the town.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's neighbour has hinted at the coupe's "lonely" life in California.

The shocking claims about the couple have been shared comes as a new documentary – Harry: The Lost Prince – will air on television in Germany in December 2024.

The much-talked documentary will explore whether the Sussexes have succeeded in "finding freedom" and establishing themselves as a financially independent couple after stepping away from the royal family.

Award-winning filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald told The Mail, “Harry and Meghan have set the bar very high. They want to be global benefactors who bring about tangible change. So far, they have not lived up to this image at all."

Grunewald, who has been a royal correspondent since 1987, added, “On average, the millionaires and billionaires who move here pay eight to nine million euros for a house. The cultural life is very lively, but everything often takes place in closed circles and Harry and Meghan rarely take part in these activities. They seem to have isolated themselves a lot."

Richard Mineards, the couple's neighbour, told Grunewald that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents are seldom seen in town, saying: "Sometimes you will see her at the farmers’ market or with a dog but generally you don’t see her and you just don’t see much of him. It’s a shame. This is a lovely place.”