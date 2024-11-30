Dwayne Johnson 'cant wait' to reunite with daughters on Christmas

Dwayne Johnson excitedly spills beans on Christmas plans

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who is ahead of the release of his new movie Red One, spilled excitement about his plans for the Christmas.

During an interview, Dwayne detailed his family’s Christmas traditions and opened up about his most favorite part of the evening.

While conversing about his daughters Jasmine and Tiana, whom he shares with Lauren Hashian and Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia, the rock stated: “The best part of the holiday season is just getting the family (daughters) together."

The 52-year-old went on sharing that they stay up late on Christmas Eve and it becomes hard to “force kids to bed.”



He mentioned that the fun doesn’t stop here, saying "What we'll do is we'll leave out the cookies that they made and their notes and you also got to leave out the oats and the carrots and things like that for all the reindeer as they coming."

"It's crazy because in the morning — when you guys have kids, it was like when you were a kid. The reindeer, they eat all the food'"

The Red Notice actor enthusiastically referred to the fact that he gets to indulge in carrots and cookies, "It's amazing, man."

Days back, Dwayne Johnson shared his experience about bringing Jasmine and Tiana on the set of Moana 2 for the voice over of two characters.

