'Wicked' differs with 'The Wizard of Oz' in some ways

'Wicked' is a musical adaptation of 'The Wizard of Oz'

Director Jon M. Chu has shared why some aspects of Wicked do not match with the 1939 prequel, The Wizard of Oz.

However, the Ariana Grande and Cyntia Erivo starrer is an adaptation of Dorothy Gale old musical, still there are a few things in the film which does not make any sense.

While talking to Variety, Jon opened why he did not use the original Ruby slippers and why the Yellow Brick Road did not look the same as the previous film. According to him, there were some boundaries while making Wicked.

"We had boundaries of what we could reference or not," added the filmmaker.

"We never use the ruby slippers. Nessa has on crystal slippers as in the L Frank Baum book [The Wizard of Oz], Gregory Maguire book [Wicked] and the stage show.”

The Now You See Me 2 director went on to say: "I don't think the phrase 'yellow brick road' is copywritten, but definitely the shape of the road is.”

“We couldn't do the spiral. We had to do a circle that continues to show it's not where the road ends."

Wicked is a musical portraying the characters of Elphaba, the evil witch and Glinda, the good witch.