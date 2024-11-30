Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen engaged in romantic proposal

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen got engaged after a year of dating.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen took a big step forward in their relationship.

On November 29th, the two lovebirds took to Instagram to announce that they would be moving forward with their marriage plans.

In a romantic Instagram post, Josh was seen on one knee as Hailee held on to him, standing by a stunning arch covered with pink roses, near a body of water, and in front of a beautiful orange sunset.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen sparked dating rumours in 2023.

"November 22nd," they wrote in the caption, which revealed that the Pitch Perfect actress got engaged last week.

Friends and fans of the lovely couple bombarded them with heartfelt comments.

"Congrats brother!" actor Chad Michael Murray commented under the post.

Even MTV expressed their love by commenting under their romance filled post, "Congratulations you beautiful people."

Some fans were torn between being happy for the 27-year-old singer’s happy moment and being upset over getting engaged to their 28-year-old NFL crush.

"Hearts are breaking and coming together at the same time!" one fan expressed.

A source close to the pair told People that their families were extremely thrilled about the engagement.

"They’ve been head over heels from the start," the source mentioned.

The Starving singer and the quarterback sparked dating rumours in 2023, after the footballer’s break up with Brittany Williams.