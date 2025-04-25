‘Adolescence’ co-creator prepares to work on bold new series

‘Adolescence’ co-creator set to work on bold new series

Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne is gearing up for his new romantic drama series.

Following the record-breaking success of Adolescence, Thorne picked up another bold TV show that will feature Keeley Hawes.

According to RTE, the new project will see Hawes as a nun in love with a man of who is the member of the church.

As per the outlet, Thorne said, "I never thought I’d write a love story, but I am very excited to be making one with the brilliant director Peter Hoar."

He further expressed his gratitude to the actress and her co-star, adding, "We feel so lucky we have persuaded the mighty Keeley Hawes, the brilliant Paapa Essiedu and the most amazing company of actors to come make this with us."

The show is currently being filmed in Wales and Bristol. It follows the story of hesitant lovers, who are devoted to Church and its community.

According to the story line they will be "forced to wrestle with what it means for them, their vows and their relationship with God."

In addition to Hawes and Essiedu, the TV show also stars Jason Watkins, Niamh Cusack, Adrian Scarborough, Susan Brown and Sandra Voe.

Thorne is also an executive producer on the six-part show, alongside George Ormond and George Faber, while Joe Donaldson serves as the producer.

The title of the series and release date yet to be known.