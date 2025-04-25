Sydney Sweeney clears the air about ongoing reunion rumours with ex fiancé

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino fans had been speculating about the fate of their favourite couple. Amid the rumours, Anyone But You star set the record straight.

The American actress had shocked the fans by calling off engagement with Davino whom she had been in relationship with for many years.

Right after the heartbreaking news, Sweeney was seen with Glen Powell stirring romance rumours with her former costar.

However, sources rejected any such possibility.

Following the fiasco, the 27-year-old was pictured with Davino again.

The fans were left guessing what is on Sweeney's mind, but sources have confirmed now that the two will not be reconciling, as reported by TMZ.

A source told the outlet that the apparent 'reunion' at The White Lotus star's home in Florida was 'anything but romantic'.

The duo had come together because the Hollywood star had thrown gender reveal party for a friend who was also friends with the 41-year-old.

For the unversed, the bombshell news came right after Sweeney debuted her changed look while filming Euphoria.