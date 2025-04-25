Hailey Bieber makes Justin proud amid his bold message to 'haters'

Hailey Bieber wins big at Fashion Awards amid Justin's bold message

Hailey Bieber made a show stopping appearance at The Daily Front Row's Ninth Annual Fashion Awards in Los Angeles.

Justin's sweetheart turned heads in a striking strapless blue velvet gown featuring a daring thigh-high slit.

The Rhode founder, 28 paired the chic look with black court heels and sparkling statement rings, including her dazzling engagement ring.

Hailey was all smiles as she took on the stage to accept the Beauty Innovator of the Year Award, delivering a heartfelt speech before joining the evening's celebrations.

Her glamorous night out came just after husband Justin Bieber shared a passionate Instagram story, calling out 'jealous' haters in a faith-driven post.

The couple became parents to their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber on August 22-adding a new chapter to their already headline-making love story