Meghan Markle strikes back at Piers Morgan with telling move

Meghan Markle strikes back at Piers Morgan, reignites feud with telling move

Meghan Markle’s latest move has reminded fans of her feud with outspoken British TV presenter Piers Morgan.

The Duchess of Sussex left fans baffled as she sent a special gift to British presenter Alex Beresford years after her dramatic TV clash, leaving fans guessing about her next step.

The mother-of-two sent a jar of her homemade As Ever jam and a stuffed octopus to the weatherman, promoting her recently launched lifestyle brand.

It is to mention here that Beresford famously defended Meghan against Morgan on Good Morning Britain (GBM) in 2021.

The former Suits star's gesture comes more than four years after a unforgettable on-air confrontation that saw Morgan storm off a television set.

Meghan and Morgan feud has been ongoing for years, with the Tv presenter being a vocal critic of the Duchess. However, a recent development seems to be a brutal dig at him.

Beresford, who recently welcomed a baby daughter, shared the thoughtful gifts on social media. He captioned the picture of the jam: "Can't wait to try this! Thank you so much @meghan..."

The Sussexes made multiple claims against the royal family in their first bombshell interview after leaving the royal job, sending shockwaves across the globe.

Morgan reacted to the claims in his own way, stating that he didn't believe the allegations. Meanwhile, Beresford intervened during the broadcast, suggesting his co-host should stop his attacks on the Duchess.

The March 2021 incident occurred the next day after Meghan and Harry's tell-all chat aired. This prompted Morgan to walk off the set mid-broadcast in what became a viral television moment.

It later emerged that the Duchess had contacted the channel directly to complain about his comments. Following the incident, Morgan never returned to the show.