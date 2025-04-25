Demi Moore dishes on taking major decision while ageing

Demi Moore reveals important plan for the future as she grows older

Demi Moore is not shying away from embracing and looking her age as she grows older, as she shared in her latest interview.

The 62-year-old actress, who has been working in Hollywood for over 45 years, does not want to look young with artificial procedures.

In conversation with People Magazine, The Substance star revealed that she looks forward to keeping her natural grey hair one day.

When asked if she is ready to pull off the silver fox look, Moore responded, "Oh 100%. I look at women who have that incredible grey, especially long, and I think it's striking.”

Sharing why she started to dye her hair, she added, "I would definitely do it. I just don't have enough to make it interesting. Mine's like a smattering that makes my hair look murky. I didn't really start coloring my hair until I was, like, 55."

Still, "it's more than it used to be," she joked. "But, you know, my great grandmother on my mom's side never had any gray—and she never cut her hair."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Moore looked back at her experimental hair transformations – including a spontaneous huge chop ahead of the filming of Ghost.

"I was a first-time mother and went on a vacation to Paris. And I'd been carrying around a picture in my wallet of Isabella Rossellini with this gorgeous short haircut for years, waiting for the opportunity," she shared.

Moore continued, "I don't know if it was hormonal post-pregnancy, but I literally walked down the corner, from where we were staying in Paris, speaking no French, pulled out this picture and said [to a stylist], 'Can I have this?'"