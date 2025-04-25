Louise Thompson shares heartbreaking miscarriage experience to support others

Thompson previously faced life-threatening complications during the birth of her son Leo in 2021

Louise Thompson has opened up about a devastating miscarriage she experienced in January 2024.

The former star of Made in Chelsea shared a photo of a positive pregnancy test in an emotional post, writing:' Tw: lost of stuff. this is not now, this was last January. The night before I got on a flight. As if things needed to get more complicated.'

Thompson, 34. who previously faced life-threatening complications during the birth of her son Leo in 2021, detailed the emotional toll of her miscarriage.

She expressed that from the moment she saw the positive test, her world changed, and losing the baby was devastating.

She emphasised the importance of sharing her story to help others feel less alone in their grief.

Thompson's candidness aims to break the silence surrounding miscarriage and encourage open conversations about fertility struggles.

Her story resonates with many, highlighting that such losses are more common than often acknowledged.