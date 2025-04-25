Louise Thompson shares heartbreaking miscarriage experience to support others

Louise Thompson has opened up about a devastating miscarriage she experienced in January 2024.
The former star of Made in Chelsea shared a photo of a positive pregnancy test in an emotional post, writing:' Tw: lost of stuff. this is not now, this was last January. The night before I got on a flight. As if things needed to get more complicated.'
Thompson, 34. who previously faced life-threatening complications during the birth of her son Leo in 2021, detailed the emotional toll of her miscarriage.
She expressed that from the moment she saw the positive test, her world changed, and losing the baby was devastating.
She emphasised the importance of sharing her story to help others feel less alone in their grief.
Thompson's candidness aims to break the silence surrounding miscarriage and encourage open conversations about fertility struggles.
Her story resonates with many, highlighting that such losses are more common than often acknowledged.
Gwyneth Paltrow praises the Duchess of Sussex and condemns 'feud clickbait'
Taylor Swift receives death threats and worse in chilling letters sent by her stalker Eric Swarbrick in 2018
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster spark romance earlier in January
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seemingly engaged in an intense conversation at Time100 Gala
Rumours of a royal split grow after Archduke Alexander's wife reverts to maiden name at anti-Valentine's event
Meghan chats with friend and entrepreneur Kadi Lee about building a brand from scratch