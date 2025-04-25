Meghan Markle's 'auntie Katie' remark triggers new 'Royal' debate

The Princess of Wales met Archie shortly after his birth in 2019

Meghan Markle's newest podcast episode is drawing attention not just for its business talk, but for a subtle detail that some believe was a thinly veiled swipe at sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

In the latest installment of Confessions of a Female Founder, the Duchess of Sussex chats with friend and entrepreneur Kadi Lee about building a brand from scratch.

While discussing personal bonds, Meghan shared how her children, 'Archie and lilibet, adore her and call her 'Auntie Katie.'

'I mean our kids love Auntie Kadi,' Meghan says on the podcast. 'It's our favourite when they run out to the car saying Kadi.'

She also refers to tennis star Serena Williams as 'auntie,' showing the tight-knit relationships she and Harry have fostered in their Montecito circle.

However, the podcact made no mention of the children's biological aunt, Princess Kate.

The Princess of Wales met Archie shortly after his birth in 2019, but it remains unclear whether she has ever met Lilibet, who was born in California in 2021.