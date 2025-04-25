Justin Bieber reclaims narrative from paparazzi, 'jealous' haters

Justin Bieber sets record straight in recent social media rant

Justin Bieber has had enough of the paparazzi and his 'jealous' haters' who are spreading lies on social media.

The Peaches singer recently made to the headlines for his strange and concerning behaviour at one after another public appearance.

However, the 31-year-old took to his Instagram Story to share a lengthy rant Thursday, April 24.

The father of one blasted his critics while talking to his followers, “Honestly if I was [you] it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey [Bieber] going so brazzzzyy.”

Selena Gomez's ex admitted that it is understandable why the people around them 'can’t stand it'.

He further elaborated that his wife Hailey and himself are 'the Jones's that are impossible to keep up with'.

Shockingly though, Justin confessed that at times he too can be 'mean' and 'hurtful' revealing that he doesn't think any less of those people who are spreading 'gossip and lies' about him.

For the unversed, the father of one in a recent turn of events has shown from his POV how it feels to be constantly scrutinized and be taken picture of everywhere you go.

The Baby singer captioned this footage as, "This has to stop."