Royal split rumours swirl as Archduke Alexander's wife drops her title

Speculation is mounting that Archduke Alexander of Austria and his wife Natacha Roumiantzoff-Pachkevitch may be heading for divorce-just two years after their fairytale wedding reported The Mirror.

The couple tied the knot on September 13, 2023, in a regal ceremony held in Belgium.

But recent signs suggest trouble in paradise. Natacha reportedly referred to herself by her maiden name at a recent anti -Valentine's Day event as she hosted through her company, raising eyebrows and fuelling rumours of a separation.

For the unversed, royal fans also noted that Natacha was absent from the funeral of Archduchess Estella of Austria earlier this year.

However there is no official confirmation has been made so far.