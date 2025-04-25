Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster clarify stance on being unfaithful to spouses

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have recently shut off rumours about being unfaithful to their spouses.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “They are each adamant there was never anything going on while either one of them was married.”

However, an insider noted, “There’s no denying Hugh and Sutton’s romance happened very quickly.”

For the unversed, Hugh tied the knot with Deborra-Lee Furness for 27 years and Sutton spent a decade with Griffin, 54, shortly before the Broadway stars sparked a romance.

“There’s a lot of harsh judgment about them online,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Now, there’s a sense they have something to prove.”

“Being apart for an extended period of time can be tough on any couple,” mentioned the source, claiming Sutton and Hugh had limited communication while the actor was filming abroad.

The insider explained, “It’s always hard dating in the public eye, but when you add their whole backstory and what they’ve put on the line as far as their reputations, the pressure rises exponentially.”

The source noted, “Hugh and Sutton are going full steam ahead. They’re happy and madly in love.”

Meanwhile, Hugh and Sutton confirmed their romance at the beginning of 2025 when they packed on the PDA during a dinner date in January.