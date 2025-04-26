Justin Bieber stalker's murder plan exposed as singer pleads for safety

Justin Bieber declares 'this has to stop' as he shares his POV of dealing with paparazzi

Justin Bieber shocked fans when he released disturbing footage today of paparazzi displaying borderline stalker behaviour. But as a former teen pop sensation, he’s unfortunately faced far worse.

A former corrections officer is shedding new light on the disturbing plot to kidnap, mutilate, and murder Bieber, now 31, at the height of his teen fame, per Entertainment Weekly.

In the upcoming April 28 episode of Hollywood Demons on Investigation Discovery, Edgar Pinon recalls a bone-chilling conversation he had with inmate Dana Martin — the man who orchestrated the twisted plan from inside a New Mexico prison.

"One morning, he wanted to talk to me personally, in private. Right away, he started talking about his tattoo of Justin Bieber," Pinon said, adding that Martin detailed a hit list and had dispatched two associates — Mark Staake and his nephew Tanner Ruane — to carry out the attack.

"He had arranged for two individuals to travel to the East Coast," Pinon continued. "And he gave them a hit list."

The pair were caught in 2012 after accidentally crossing into Canada, with tools like pruning shears and neckties in their car — items meant for castration and murder. In a recorded call, Ruane even referred to Bieber as a “dog” and confirmed the plan to use handheld clippers.

Martin, already serving two life sentences for the rape and murder of a teenager, later confessed, “I'm a nobody in prison. I want Justin Bieber to know who I am.”

Pinon believes the intent wasn’t purely homicidal. “My impression is Dana wanted Justin Bieber to know who he was… he wanted him to say, ‘Hey, I am here, I am a huge fan.’”

The docuseries’ finale, entitled Stalking the Stars, premieres April 28 on ID and streaming on Max.