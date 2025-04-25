How Prince Harry ruined any chance of reconciliation with King Charles: Expert

Prince Harry 'certainly hasn't made things easier' for his father

Prince Harry “certainly hasn’t made things any easier” with his latest moves amid his feud with his father, King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex’s legal battle over his UK security arrangements has added another layer of strain to his already fractured relationship with the Monarch, according to royal commentator Jennie Bond.

Speaking to The Mirror, Bond said the King is keeping his distance from his youngest son to avoid getting entangled in the controversy — one that sees Harry effectively “suing the King’s own government.”

“Harry must realise by now that he has put his father in an extraordinarily difficult position,” Bond said. “And that makes life – or indeed any conversation at all with Harry – very difficult for Charles.”

The father-son relationship is already described as “distant,” with Harry’s calls and letters reportedly going unanswered.

“I wonder whether Harry realised at the start of this case just how hard it would make any communication with his father,” she added.

The Duke of Sussex has long cited personal safety as a major concern during visits to the UK, prompting the high-profile court challenge. But as Bond pointed out, Harry’s decision to escalate the case “to the highest level” has likely stalled any chance of reconciliation.

“Once the appeal judges have handed down their verdict, it will presumably be time… to reassess the situation,” she said. “Harry certainly hasn’t made things any easier.”