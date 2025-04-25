Gwyneth Paltrow says she 'won't be a pawn' in Meghan Markle 'clickbait'

Paltrow and Markle previously shut down the rumours in a surprise joint video

Gwyneth Paltrow has had just about enough of being pitted against Meghan Markle.

Appearing on the April 24th episode of The World’s First Podcast With Erin & Sara Foster, the Iron Man star, 53, firmly shut down fans’ relentless speculation that she’s feuding with the Duchess of Sussex.

“You know what I won’t be at this point in my life?” the actress posited. “I won’t be a pawn in some drummed-up, triangulation of women feud for your f***ing clickbait.”

Paltrow strongly condemned the feuding women narrative, declaring, “Leave us out of it. Don’t do that. I will not stand for that.”

Speculation of a feud between the two entrepreneurs began earlier this year as Meghan launched her latest brand, As Ever, as well as her Netflix show, With Love Meghan. Though they never spoke ill of each other, many fans read negatively into their every move.

However, the Goop founder wants nothing more than to see the Confessions of a Female Founder creator to succeed.

“Again, I wish Meghan nothing but the best. Like, it’s so great what she’s doing. I’m proud of her. Every woman deserves to go into anything they want to do,” Paltrow said on the podcast.

This isn’t the first time that Paltrow and Markle have addressed the rumours. When the speculation was at its peak last month, Paltrow posted a witty video to her Instagram Stories on March 25.

“I genuinely do not understand all this whatsoever,” she said as she sat on her kitchen table. She then turned the camera to Markle, asking, “Do you understand this?”

In response, Markle simply shrugged as she ate some pie.