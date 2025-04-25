Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ secret moment ahead of Time100 speech exposed

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seemingly engaged in an intense conversation at Time100 Gala

Ryan Reynolds appeared to be playing the role of a supportive husband as he offered a private pep talk to Blake Lively ahead of her speech.

The Gossip Girl alum, who is involved in a lawsuit with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, subtly referred to the drama in her Time100 speech on Thursday, April 24th.

In a rare footage obtained by Page Six, the couple is seen engaged in a serious conversation, right ahead of the big moment.

Lively told the audience that her mother was the victim of “the worst crime someone can commit against a woman.”

Since her mom felt an “undeserved shame” throughout her life, Lively expressed that she wants to change that for other women, “If we name it, we change it.”

Lively also paid tribute to the Deadpool star in her speech, as she thanked “every man” — including her “sweet husband,” Reynolds, for being “kind and good when no one is watching.”

Subtly mentioning her legal drama with Baldoni, the A Simple Favor star said, “I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum. What I will speak to, separately, is the feeling of being a woman who has a voice today.”