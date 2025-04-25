‘White Lotus’ star Natasha Rothwell gives hints into upcoming Season 4

Natasha Rothwell shares rare glimpse into what ‘White Lotus’ Season 4 can look like

Natasha Rothwell, who plays Belinda in The White Lotus, might have some secret information up her sleeves about the next season of the series.

The 44-year-old actress played coy when asked about the location for season 4, explaining that Mike White has not yet revealed the setting and theme of the upcoming instalment.

However, she had a few guesses. “Africa the continent, [and] particularly Morocco,” Rothwell told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 24th, at Jim Thompson’s soirée in honor of The White Lotus, where she was joined by her several co-stars.

“I feel like Egypt [or] South Africa,” she theorised but added, “Oh, I have no idea,” and only White “knows” the actual answer.

Although if it was her choice, there would be a high school reunion of sorts, “I have a special affinity to high school and my time during high school.”

Rothwell, who appeared as Belinda in season 1 and 3, teased that she might also make a return again, teasing that Belinda’s story might have unturned stones.

“I don’t think she’s free at all. She’s got blood money, so I think that there’s unfinished business, but I also feel her stories are complete,” said the actress.

“I think it’s kind of a fork in the road. It could go either way and the master of fate [White] says right there.”