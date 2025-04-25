King Charles consumed by 'great loss' of Prince Harry's kids amid feud

The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle are approaching an important day for their family

As Prince Archie’s sixth birthday approaches on May 6, King Charles is once again reminded of what royal expert Jennie Bond calls his “greatest sadness.”

According to The Mirror, the monarch — who is currently undergoing cancer treatment — remains estranged from Prince Harry, and as a result, has barely spent any time with his youngest grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.

“He always loved Harry – he called him ‘darling boy’,” Bond told the outlet. “And I’m sure he still does love Harry and would love even more to be able to spend time with Archie and Lilibet.”

Charles has reportedly only met Lilibet once and seen Archie a handful of times. While he is said to have regular video calls with the Sussexes, friends claim he longs for a real relationship with the children.

“Charles is a sentimental man and a doting grandfather to George, Charlotte and Louis,” Bond added. “I’m sure… he thinks more about the great loss of not being able to spend time with Harry’s children.”

It’s not just Charles who remains distant. Bond noted that Harry and Prince William are still not on speaking terms.

“I always imagined Harry and William remaining close and enjoying watching their children grow up together,” she said. “But there is absolutely no sign of the cousins ever getting to know one another.”