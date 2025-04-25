Michelle Keegan, Mark Wright step out in style with sweet gesture at family event

The fundraiser was in honour of Jess' son Presley, who battles a serious heart condition

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright enjoyed a glamorous evening out as new parents, stepping out for their first date night since welcoming baby daughter Palma.

Michelle skipped the red carpet to keep the spotlight on her sister -in-law Jess Wright, who hosted a heartfelt charity event at The Savoy in London.

Mark, who took a hosting duties for the night, shared a sweet nap of the couple from the hotel writing, 'Mum and Dad just got scrubbed up, ready for our 1st night.'

The couple married since 2015, looked gorgeous together as they supported both family and a worthy cause in style.