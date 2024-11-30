Zara Tindall reveals Holiday traditions for Christmas with King Charles

Zara Tindall has shared a glimpse into what Christmas looks like with the Royal Family as she and her husband, Mike Tindall, prepare to join King Charles at Sandringham this year.

The equestrian revealed that the family embraces both traditional and personal customs during the festive season.

Speaking at the Battle of the Commentators charity lunch at Evolution London in Battersea Park on Wednesday, Zara confirmed that Christmas Eve at Sandringham is a formal affair, with the royals donning black tie for dinner.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to host the festivities at the Sandringham Estate, continuing a cherished family tradition.

Zara has offered a charming insight into Royal Family, revealing that even the most senior royals—her late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip—had stockings on Christmas Day.

"We give presents to each other on Christmas Eve," Zara shared. "As adults, we still have stockings on Christmas Day."

Each year, Zara and her husband, Mike, join the family’s traditional walk to St Mary Magdalene Church, a beloved part of their Christmas celebrations.

In recent years, their daughters, Mia, ten, and Lena, six, have joined the walk, spending time with their royal cousins—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

While the Tindalls’ youngest, three-year-old Lucas, has yet to make his Christmas Day debut, it’s clear he’s surrounded by plenty of festive cheer.