Buckingham Palace takes wise decision as Prince Harry faces bitter reality

Prince Harry and Meghan are 'missing' the royal family gathering at Sandringham

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will once again not be hopping on a flight for across the pond for the festive season.

For generations, the royal family has marked Christmas at the Sandringham Castle for their annual holiday gathering. Sources revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not extended an invite this year again.

Following the People Magazine report, the Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace was reached out for a comment.

However, both entities declined to comment on the guest list for the upcoming celebrations at the Scottish Palace.

The news comes after reports emerged that Prince Harry and Meghan are “missing” the family gathering and the fact that their two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, will not be able to meet with their extended family or bond with their cousins.

“For Harry, it reminds him that he doesn’t have any of his side of the family to celebrate with,” a source told OK! “The kids won’t be seeing their cousins, and that was one of his favourite things growing up – all the cousins playing together at Sandringham.”

They continued, “It may well even hurt seeing all the royals together, going to church and just enjoying each other’s company.”

Previously, Prince Harry’s friend told People that the monarch has been “ignoring” calls from his younger son.

“He gets ‘unavailable right now,’” the pal said. “His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King’s health, but those calls go unanswered too.”

Reportedly, King Charles, despite growing a softer stance, has been advised to stay away from any form of communication with Harry as there could be “legal jeopardy” amid his ongoing battle over his security.

It appears that the Palace went for a sensible route to avoid any direct controversy with a clear statement.