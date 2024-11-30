Jennifer Aniston confesses not wanting to opt for any other show after 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston unveils reason why she did not wanted to star in any other show after 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston unveiled why she never opted for any other TV show after Friends.

According to her, the kind of fun and experience she had on the sets of the popular NBC sitcom was of a lifetime. Jennifer doubted she would never be able to experience that ever again.

While conversing in the SmartLess Podcast, the Murder Mystery star added: “If I knew it would be the same experience as I had with those guys, yes, but I doubt that will ever happen.”

Aniston further recalled the time she filmed the TV series. As per the actress, working on Friends was one of the most favourite parts of her career.

“Making Friends was the favorite job of my entire career,” she reminisced calling it, “The best schedule ever on the planet.”

The globally acclaimed comedy drama that aired On September 22, 1994, is one of the most loved shows of the American entertainment industry. The show still lives in everyone’s heart even after years of it release.

Friends stars Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer.