Harry Potter actor recalls 'horrific' experience from iconic film set

Harry Potter star Martin Bayfield revisits horrific on-set experience

Harry Potter star is opening up about the horrific moment he almost ended up killing Verne Troyer on set.

Martin Bayfield, who attended the Children with Cancer Gala last night, detailed on a hilarious moment from the film adaptation of J.K Rowling’s novel of the same name.

During an exclusive interview with The Mirror, Martin explained that his poor sight caused a lot of problems for him while he was dealing with young kids on set.

He told the outlet, “The vision was very limited so of course, with the young kids, we had to make sure that I didn’t tread on them because I couldn’t see them half of the time.

“Do you remember there was an actor called Verne Troyer, he was only about two foot and I nearly killed him. I stepped backwards and I heard this little yelp and I pretty much trod on him.”

The stuntman couldn't help but laugh as he recalled the hilarious memory, adding, “The costume was so big and I just couldn’t see him, there was no peripheral vision at all.”

Martin rose to fame after he starred as the young Rubeus Hagrid in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, dedicating a good amount of time on the Potter set.