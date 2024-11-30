Barry Keoghan shares how he's building stronger bond with his son

Barry Keoghan has only focused on family bonding this year.

Keoghan recently talked about the actions he made to strengthen his relationship with his kid.

The 32-year-old Irish actor attributed his success to treatment, which helped him build a "lovely" bond with his little son.

Keoghan and his ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro have a two-year-old son named Brando. Keoghan gained immense acclaim with his performance in the 2017 movie The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

As he navigates his life under public scrutiny and the spotlight, the Saltburn star, who is presently dating pop starlet Sabrina Carpenter, is thankful to have a strong support system that is always there for him.

“I’ve got a really strong team around me, people I massively care about and they care about me. I’ve got a right-hand man who doesn’t leave my side – he comes everywhere with me,” he told Britain’s HELLO! magazine.

Keoghan continued, “When you make a decision to step up and get on with it, you understand that you need to do stuff like therapy to grow, and to be honest with yourself about certain things.”

“That’s one of the reasons I’m starting to enjoy life and having a lovely relationship with my little boy,” he added.

“Getting to see him grow gives me such love and hope. He’s starting to talk now and give backchat,” Barry Keoghan concluded.