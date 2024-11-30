Lindsay Lohan breaks silence after father's 'shocking' plastic surgery confession

Lindsay Lohan steals the show with her new selfie following Michael Lohan's confession

Lindsay Lohan is stealing the show with her new selfie following her dad Michael Lohan’s shocking confession about her cosmetic procedures.

The 38-year-old actress, who is widely known for her groundbreaking role in Mean Girls, took to her Instagram Stories to extend her best wishes to her followers on the auspicious occasion of Thanksgiving.

Posting a photo of herself at home as she sported a black crew neck sweatshirt to mark the special occasion, Lindsay wrote in the caption, “Happy Friday!”

In the photo, the actress posed with her fingers pressed against her bottom lip and chin as she beamed a flashing smile at the camera.

This comes on the heels of her father's statement, denying that his daughter never had any plastic surgeries, although he admitted that she had done 'peels, fillers, and Botox.

During an exclusive interview with Page Six, The Parent Trap actress’ father explained, “Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever. Her look [is] so natural — just like her talent.”

For the unversed, the star has never discussed any surgical procedures in the past and is adamant about keeping it that way.