Travis Kelce laid bare his die-hard Swiftie side

Travis Kelce is an authentic Swiftie!

The tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs named some of his other favourite tunes from his girlfriend's albums over the years, as well as the Taylor Swift song he finally learnt to love.

“‘Death By a Thousand Cuts’ is one that I’ve learned to absolutely love,” Travis, 35, said during the bonus episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast on November 28.

“I’ve watched Tay’s [2019 NPR] Tiny Desk and she played it on that one and that’s where I think I fell in love with it.”

On the Thanksgiving edition, the NFL players were responding to fan enquiries when a caller enquired about Swift's songs that they could listen on repeat. Travis had plenty of ammunition to answer.

“Favorite song? I mean, ‘Blank Space’ is a song that I’ll always listen to, forever,” he said. “It’s just unbelievable. Everything about it.”

He went on to suggest a few “new” tracks from her April release, Tortured Poets Department.

“I mean, ‘The Alchemy.’ Can’t go wrong with that one. That one’s a banger,” Travis said. “Or ‘So High School,’ I mean, who doesn’t like the feelings that gives you? And ‘Cowboy Like Me’ is another good one. Really big fan of ‘Cowboy Like Me.’”

Taylor, 34, composed The Alchemy and So High School about Travis, whom she started seeing in July 2023, according to a lot of Swifties.

Jason, 37, said that his brother had “all good picks.” As for his own top Taylor tune, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center said, “Everybody knows mine is ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’ so I’m not even gonna go through all of her incredible hits. I think it just stops right there for me.”

Since going public with Taylor in September 2023, Travis has not been hesitant about being a Swiftie.

He has discussed his constantly shifting list of favourite songs on numerous occasions, including at a press conference in February when he unveiled his then-current number one song.

Travis claimed that Shake It Off was his favourite song in April, followed by Blank Space in May.

The football player has also been a regular visitor of Taylor's Eras tour, which will conclude on December 8 after travelling both domestically and abroad for more than a year.