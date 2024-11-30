Taylor Swift opens up on ‘glittery’ costumes look through-out Eras Tour

Taylor Swift on Eras Tour Costumes

Taylor Swift seemed to want to shine throughout her Eras Tour.

The diva delighted fans on Friday with the release of her Eras Tour hardcover book, a 256-page collection.

The book features 500 never-before-seen photos from her record-breaking tour, along with personal reflections and behind-the-scenes insights.

The Lavender Haze singer also shared thoughts on her iconic wardrobe, revealing how one specific outfit from her Lover era impacted her emotionally.

“I’d never gotten to tour the Lover album and so this was a brand-new era we were creating. Bright and romantic and celebratory,” Swift wrote in the book. She explained that the era’s opening number, Cruel Summer, held a special energy.

“One thing I knew from the start: We had to open with Cruel Summer to blast us into the energy of this show,” she added.

Swift also reflected on her custom-designed Versace bodysuits, particularly a glittery version from the Lover era.

“Something about the combination of that song and that Versace glittery bodysuit I get to wear can pull me out of any funk, fix any headache, heal sore muscles,” she wrote.

“I always adored the shows when the sunset happened at the same time as the Lover era, just pink skies on pink skies.”

Throughout the tour, the superstar wore variations of the shimmering bodysuit, including designs in pink and blue, tasseled blue and gold, all-pink, and orange.

The book’s cover even features Swift in the dazzling sequin-and-crystal-covered outfit, which was praised by Versace’s creative director, Donatella Versace, when the tour launched in March 2023.

“@taylorswift you are breathtaking in Versace. I’m so proud of you. Best of luck on The Eras Tour,” Versace wrote on Instagram at the time.