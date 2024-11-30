Taylor Swift shares sweet moment with Travis Kelce’s parents at NFL game

Taylor Swift cheers on boyfriend Travis Kelce at his NFL game amid Eras Tour break

Taylor Swift made an appearance at Travis Kelce’s game accompanied by his parents.

The 34-year-old pop superstar arrived to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, November 29th, to cheer on her beau at his team Kansas City Chiefs game.

The Love Story hitmaker was joined by Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce as they happily walked into the stadium.

Swift had a sweet twinning moment with the tight end’s parents as they all donned red and black outfits for the game night.

This comes after the 14-time-Grammy winner wrapped up her final Eras Tour shows in Toronto.

The Midnights songstress is currently on a break until she gets back on stage for the final shows of her record-breaking tour from December 6th to 8th in Vancouver.

Swift has also released her Eras Tour book on the day of the NFL match which documents her experience of two-year long tour.