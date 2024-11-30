Ben Affleck strolled down to ex Jennifer Garner’s house for Thanksgiving dinner

Ben Affleck grabs Thanksgiving dinner at ex-wife Jennifer Garner's

Ben Affleck had Thanksgiving dinner with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The actor was spotted heading to Garner’s home in Brentwood, Calif., for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, as per Page Six.

The 52-year-old kept it casual for the holiday, wearing a cream button-down over a white undershirt, paired with blue jeans and two-toned high-top sneakers. True to form, the Dunkin’ Donuts enthusiast carried an iced coffee as he walked to Garner’s house.

Earlier in the day, the former couple came together for a heartwarming act of service.

Affleck and Garner, also 52, joined forces with the Midnight Mission to serve Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 people in need in downtown Los Angeles. Their three children — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 — also participated in the charitable outing.

During the event, the Argo star was seen whispering something to Garner, who smiled in response. Affleck wore a gray undershirt with a matching button-down, while Garner opted for a navy blue sweater, styling her hair in an updo secured with a clip.

Both donned hairnets and aprons that read, “I love the Midnight Mission,” as they served meals alongside other celebrity volunteers.

Meanwhile, Affleck’s current divorce proceedings with Jennifer Lopez continue.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce in August, marking the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony, which followed their Las Vegas elopement in July 2022.

According to court filings, the couple separated on April 26.