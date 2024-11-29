Liam Payne’s ‘dear friend’ left off guest list at star-studded funeral

Liam Payne died on October 16 at age 31

Liam Payne’s family reportedly did not invite one of his so-called "dear friends" to his funeral.

According to a recent report from The Sun, Roger Nores, a controversial figure in the days leading up to the One Direction singer’s tragic death, was notably absent from the star-studded guest list.

While several media outlets had previously claimed Nores was Liam’s manager, he has denied these allegations, instead describing Liam as his "dear friend."

However, Nores’ role in Liam's final days remains clouded in suspicion.

He was reportedly at the Casa Sur Hotel when Liam fell from the third-floor balcony, sparking speculation that Nores may be one of the three individuals facing charges in connection to Liam's death—which he vehemently denied.

Given his controversial reputation, sources claimed that Nores was explicitly uninvited to the funeral.

"Liam's family want his funeral to go off without a hitch and right now opinions are strained when it comes to Roger," a source revealed to the outlet.

"Many people didn't even know Liam and Roger had reconnected until his fateful trip to Argentina last month," they added.

Liam’s family spared no effort in organising his last ritual, bringing together the surviving members of One Direction—Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik.

This marks the first time the band has reunited in nearly a decade since Zayn, 31, left the group in 2015.